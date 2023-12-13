Investing In Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session,, 0.5 million Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $120.52 changing hands around $1.36 or 1.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.57B. DXCM’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.79% off its 52-week high of $139.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $74.75, which suggests the last value was 37.98% up since then. When we look at Dexcom Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 million.

Analysts gave the Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.38. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DXCM as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

Instantly DXCM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 120.56 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 1.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.43%, with the 5-day performance at 2.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) is 22.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $128.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DXCM’s forecast low is $110.00 with $155.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dexcom Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.15% over the past 6 months, a 65.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%.

DXCM Dividends

Dexcom Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 12.

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.45% of Dexcom Inc shares while 100.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.96%. There are 100.50% institutions holding the Dexcom Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.42% of the shares, roughly 44.28 million DXCM shares worth $5.69 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.57% or 33.25 million shares worth $4.27 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 12.1 million shares estimated at $1.56 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 9.23 million shares worth around $1.19 billion.