Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:INSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $178.08 changed hands at $10.03 or 5.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.26B. INSP’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.31% off its 52-week high of $330.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $123.27, which suggests the last value was 30.78% up since then. When we look at Inspire Medical Systems Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 747.61K.

Analysts gave the Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended INSP as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inspire Medical Systems Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:INSP) trade information

Instantly INSP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 182.69 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 5.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.30%, with the 5-day performance at 19.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:INSP) is 41.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $212.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INSP’s forecast low is $150.00 with $250.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inspire Medical Systems Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.84% over the past 6 months, a 7.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inspire Medical Systems Inc will fall -320.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $177.94 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Inspire Medical Systems Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $166.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $137.9 million and $127.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.18%. The 2023 estimates are for Inspire Medical Systems Inc earnings to increase by 10.71%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.50% per year.

INSP Dividends

Inspire Medical Systems Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:INSP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.60% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc shares while 98.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.98%. There are 98.38% institutions holding the Inspire Medical Systems Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.27% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million INSP shares worth $978.42 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.20% or 1.82 million shares worth $590.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $293.79 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $259.71 million.