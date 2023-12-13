Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ: INCY) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 6.13 million Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $61.86 changed hands at $4.82 or 8.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.86B. INCY’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.49% off its 52-week high of $86.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.27, which suggests the last value was 18.74% up since then. When we look at Incyte Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Analysts gave the Incyte Corp. (INCY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.05. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended INCY as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Incyte Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14.

Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY) trade information

Instantly INCY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 62.45 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 8.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.98%, with the 5-day performance at 12.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY) is 17.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INCY’s forecast low is $58.00 with $93.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Incyte Corp. (INCY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Incyte Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.15% over the past 6 months, a 32.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Incyte Corp. will rise 83.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 121.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Incyte Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $905.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $926.7 million and $859.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Incyte Corp. earnings to increase by 130.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

INCY Dividends

Incyte Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.

Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.51% of Incyte Corp. shares while 97.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.34%. There are 97.83% institutions holding the Incyte Corp. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.14% of the shares, roughly 36.18 million INCY shares worth $2.25 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.66% or 23.88 million shares worth $1.49 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.05 million shares estimated at $749.86 million under it, the former controlled 5.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 5.91 million shares worth around $367.6 million.