HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.34 million HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $3.39 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $296.79M. HUYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.45% off its 52-week high of $6.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.15, which suggests the last value was 36.58% up since then. When we look at HUYA Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Analysts gave the HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.75. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended HUYA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. HUYA Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.18%, with the 5-day performance at -5.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) is 1.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUYA’s forecast low is $16.46 with $49.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1363.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -385.55% for it to hit the projected low.

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HUYA Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.73% over the past 6 months, a 105.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HUYA Inc ADR will rise 53.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $211.43 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that HUYA Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $273.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $339.36 million and $272.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.53%. The 2023 estimates are for HUYA Inc ADR earnings to increase by 55.67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.68% per year.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.78% of HUYA Inc ADR shares while 48.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.36%. There are 48.97% institutions holding the HUYA Inc ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.07% of the shares, roughly 10.9 million HUYA shares worth $39.01 million.

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.80% or 9.75 million shares worth $34.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 5.91 million shares estimated at $21.15 million under it, the former controlled 6.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 4.19% of the shares, roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $12.97 million.