How Will Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session,, 0.61 million Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.52 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.34B. SAND’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.6% off its 52-week high of $6.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.27, which suggests the last value was 5.53% up since then. When we look at Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Analysts gave the Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.36. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SAND as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Instantly SAND is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.93 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.07%, with the 5-day performance at -7.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) is 0.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SAND’s forecast low is $5.50 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sandstorm Gold Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.83% over the past 6 months, a -18.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sandstorm Gold Ltd will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -88.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.20% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.36%. The 2023 estimates are for Sandstorm Gold Ltd earnings to increase by 5.26%.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23. The 1.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 1.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.20% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares while 61.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.05%. There are 61.30% institutions holding the Sandstorm Gold Ltd stock share, with Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.20% of the shares, roughly 47.97 million SAND shares worth $245.61 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.62% or 28.49 million shares worth $145.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 15.76 million shares estimated at $73.42 million under it, the former controlled 5.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 4.72% of the shares, roughly 13.98 million shares worth around $71.58 million.