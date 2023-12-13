HEPS Stock: More Upside For D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS)?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.63. With the company’s per share price at $1.75 changed hands at $0.15 or 9.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $500.50M. HEPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.0% off its 52-week high of $1.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 65.14% up since then. When we look at D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 498.75K.

Analysts gave the D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HEPS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Instantly HEPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8000 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 9.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 165.15%, with the 5-day performance at 5.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) is 24.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HEPS’s forecast low is $66.19 with $69.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3882.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3682.29% for it to hit the projected low.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 85.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.28 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.66 billion and $2.76 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 97.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 97.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.50%. The 2023 estimates are for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR earnings to increase by 142.32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.40% per year.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 04 and December 05.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 76.47% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR shares while 8.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.83%. There are 8.90% institutions holding the D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR stock share, with Hosking Partners LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.25% of the shares, roughly 7.35 million HEPS shares worth $12.35 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.03% or 3.35 million shares worth $5.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund. With 2.24 million shares estimated at $3.76 million under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $1.48 million.