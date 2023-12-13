H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session,, 0.64 million H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.65 changed hands at -$0.39 or -1.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.04B. HTHT’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.46% off its 52-week high of $53.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.74, which suggests the last value was 2.63% up since then. When we look at H World Group Limited ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Analysts gave the H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.16. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HTHT as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. H World Group Limited ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.34.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Instantly HTHT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 35.21 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) is -2.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $399.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HTHT’s forecast low is $330.29 with $490.17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1314.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -853.22% for it to hit the projected low.

H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the H World Group Limited ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.97% over the past 6 months, a 302.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for H World Group Limited ADR will rise 383.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $744.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $524.51 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for H World Group Limited ADR earnings to increase by 378.11%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.05% per year.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 26. The 1.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 1.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of H World Group Limited ADR shares while 50.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.06%. There are 50.54% institutions holding the H World Group Limited ADR stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 27.82 million HTHT shares worth $1.08 billion.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 14.58 million shares worth $565.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 24.54 million shares estimated at $1.18 billion under it, the former controlled 7.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $140.62 million.