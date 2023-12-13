Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3.54 million Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $14.06 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.56B. GFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.46% off its 52-week high of $17.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.89, which suggests the last value was 36.77% up since then. When we look at Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.61 million.

Analysts gave the Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended GFI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.83 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.85%, with the 5-day performance at -3.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) is 10.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.70, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GFI’s forecast low is $11.33 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gold Fields Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.83% over the past 6 months, a 4.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Gold Fields Ltd ADR earnings to decrease by -1.64%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.40% per year.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 2.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 2.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Gold Fields Ltd ADR shares while 22.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.91%. There are 22.91% institutions holding the Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.49% of the shares, roughly 40.1 million GFI shares worth $554.65 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.77% or 15.79 million shares worth $218.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 41.26 million shares estimated at $448.13 million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 8.18 million shares worth around $103.33 million.