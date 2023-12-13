Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.12% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.50. With the company’s per share price at $1.80 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $118.94M. GBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -308.33% off its 52-week high of $7.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 52.22% up since then. When we look at Generation Bio Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 712.83K.

Analysts gave the Generation Bio Co (GBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GBIO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Generation Bio Co’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.46.

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

Instantly GBIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9500 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.20%, with the 5-day performance at 35.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) is 56.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Generation Bio Co share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.27% over the past 6 months, a 20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Generation Bio Co will rise 16.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.80% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.1 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Generation Bio Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $180k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -97.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.99%. The 2023 estimates are for Generation Bio Co earnings to increase by 17.87%.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.