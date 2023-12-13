GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 1.15% Incline

In the latest trading session,, 0.52 million GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $72.88 changing hands around $0.83 or 1.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.18B. GEHC’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.51% off its 52-week high of $87.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $53.00, which suggests the last value was 27.28% up since then. When we look at GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Analysts gave the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.93. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GEHC as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) trade information

Instantly GEHC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 73.11 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.84%, with the 5-day performance at 7.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) is 4.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GEHC’s forecast low is $66.00 with $97.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.44% for it to hit the projected low.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.19% over the past 6 months, a -17.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc earnings to decrease by -17.56%.

GEHC Dividends

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 0.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares while 82.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.87%. There are 82.81% institutions holding the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stock share, with General Electric Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.54% of the shares, roughly 61.58 million GEHC shares worth $5.0 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.90% or 49.57 million shares worth $4.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.05 million shares estimated at $1.09 billion under it, the former controlled 3.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 12.05 million shares worth around $979.3 million.