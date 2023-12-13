Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 7.54 million Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ:GTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $8.41 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.04B. GTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.21% off its 52-week high of $8.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.43, which suggests the last value was 23.54% up since then. When we look at Garrett Motion Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GTX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Garrett Motion Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ:GTX) trade information

Instantly GTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.49 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.37%, with the 5-day performance at 8.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ:GTX) is 14.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTX’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -78.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Garrett Motion Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.52% over the past 6 months, a 25.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Garrett Motion Inc will fall -4.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $946 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Garrett Motion Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $960 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $898 million and $970 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Garrett Motion Inc earnings to increase by 120.45%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.50% per year.

GTX Dividends

Garrett Motion Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ:GTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Garrett Motion Inc shares while 91.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.97%. There are 91.71% institutions holding the Garrett Motion Inc stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.03% of the shares, roughly 44.08 million GTX shares worth $333.71 million.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.36% or 42.33 million shares worth $320.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.91 million shares estimated at $6.87 million under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $6.33 million.