Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 4.09 million Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $26.54 changed hands at $1.05 or 4.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.13B. BEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.5% off its 52-week high of $34.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.88, which suggests the last value was 17.56% up since then. When we look at Franklin Resources, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

Analysts gave the Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.93. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 6 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended BEN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) trade information

Instantly BEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.58 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 4.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.61%, with the 5-day performance at 4.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is 15.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.40, meaning bulls need a downside of -13.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BEN’s forecast low is $21.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 2.03% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Franklin Resources, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.67% over the past 6 months, a -10.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.38%. The 2023 estimates are for Franklin Resources, Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.43%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.50% per year.

BEN Dividends

Franklin Resources, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 29 and February 02. The 4.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 4.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.69% of Franklin Resources, Inc. shares while 45.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.62%. There are 45.96% institutions holding the Franklin Resources, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.97% of the shares, roughly 34.78 million BEN shares worth $929.07 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.36% or 31.76 million shares worth $848.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.04 million shares estimated at $320.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 9.36 million shares worth around $249.97 million.