FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.03 million FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.28. With the company’s per share price at $1.10 changed hands at -$0.1 or -8.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $142.15M. NOTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -513.64% off its 52-week high of $6.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 40.91% up since then. When we look at FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Analysts gave the FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NOTE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Instantly NOTE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -8.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.62%, with the 5-day performance at -5.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) is -15.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NOTE’s forecast low is $0.65 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -536.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.91% for it to hit the projected low.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FiscalNote Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.71% over the past 6 months, a 74.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FiscalNote Holdings Inc will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.53 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $34.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.45 million and $31.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for FiscalNote Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 86.96%.

NOTE Dividends

FiscalNote Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.18% of FiscalNote Holdings Inc shares while 46.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.26%. There are 46.94% institutions holding the FiscalNote Holdings Inc stock share, with Maso Capital Partners Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 24.02% of the shares, roughly 28.91 million NOTE shares worth $105.25 million.

Stonehill Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 5.82 million shares worth $21.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.64 million shares estimated at $9.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $3.31 million.