First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.78 million First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $13.36 changed hands at -$0.16 or -1.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.47B. FHN’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.38% off its 52-week high of $24.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.99, which suggests the last value was 32.71% up since then. When we look at First Horizon Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.32 million.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Instantly FHN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.00 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.47%, with the 5-day performance at -1.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is 18.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Horizon Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.96% over the past 6 months, a -16.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.67%. The 2023 estimates are for First Horizon Corporation earnings to decrease by -2.46%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.40% per year.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 16 and January 22. The 4.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of First Horizon Corporation shares while 77.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.65%. There are 77.75% institutions holding the First Horizon Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.18% of the shares, roughly 73.65 million FHN shares worth $830.07 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.75% or 54.5 million shares worth $614.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.43 million shares estimated at $192.1 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.99% of the shares, roughly 16.72 million shares worth around $188.44 million.