Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5.72 million Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $57.84 changed hands at -$0.88 or -1.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.27B. FIS’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.14% off its 52-week high of $79.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.91, which suggests the last value was 18.9% up since then. When we look at Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.71 million.

Analysts gave the Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended FIS as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Fisker Inc..

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) trade information

Instantly FIS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 60.56 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.75%, with the 5-day performance at -2.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is 10.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FIS’s forecast low is $52.00 with $81.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.78% over the past 6 months, a -47.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.95%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.00% per year.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16. The 3.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.06. It is important to note, however, that the 3.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.27% of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 94.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.25%. There are 94.00% institutions holding the Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.21% of the shares, roughly 60.47 million FIS shares worth $3.31 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.67% or 51.38 million shares worth $2.81 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. With 18.45 million shares estimated at $1.01 billion under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held about 3.05% of the shares, roughly 18.07 million shares worth around $988.47 million.