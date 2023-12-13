Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.86 million Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $63.88 changed hands at $0.53 or 0.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.50B. FAST’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.77% off its 52-week high of $63.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.42, which suggests the last value was 28.9% up since then. When we look at Fastenal Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

Analysts gave the Fastenal Co. (FAST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.07. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended FAST as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Fastenal Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) trade information

Instantly FAST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 63.93 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.84%, with the 5-day performance at 5.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) is 7.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FAST’s forecast low is $56.00 with $66.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Fastenal Co. (FAST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fastenal Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.52% over the past 6 months, a 5.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fastenal Co. will rise 4.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.75 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Fastenal Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.7 billion and $1.86 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.44%. The 2023 estimates are for Fastenal Co. earnings to increase by 5.94%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.33% per year.

FAST Dividends

Fastenal Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 18. The 2.17% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.38. It is important to note, however, that the 2.17% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Fastenal Co. shares while 82.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.03%. There are 82.89% institutions holding the Fastenal Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 12.18% of the shares, roughly 69.63 million FAST shares worth $4.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.90% or 45.13 million shares worth $2.88 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 17.77 million shares estimated at $1.14 billion under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 13.73 million shares worth around $877.0 million.