Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 3.63 million Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $85.82 changed hands at $1.13 or 1.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.28B. ETSY’s last price was a discount, traded about -74.68% off its 52-week high of $149.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $58.20, which suggests the last value was 32.18% up since then. When we look at Etsy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.

Analysts gave the Etsy Inc (ETSY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.32. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended ETSY as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Etsy Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.79.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Instantly ETSY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 86.55 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 1.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.35%, with the 5-day performance at 5.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) is 35.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.21, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ETSY’s forecast low is $47.00 with $125.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Etsy Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.56% over the past 6 months, a -12.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Etsy Inc will rise 2.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $822.23 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Etsy Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $655.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $807.24 million and $640.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Etsy Inc earnings to increase by 143.38%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.00% per year.

ETSY Dividends

Etsy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.86% of Etsy Inc shares while 94.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.64%. There are 94.82% institutions holding the Etsy Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.15% of the shares, roughly 13.72 million ETSY shares worth $1.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.22% or 10.11 million shares worth $855.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 3.83 million shares estimated at $324.19 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 3.56 million shares worth around $301.11 million.