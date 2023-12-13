Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -1.27% Decline

In the last trading session, 5.27 million Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE:NVST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $22.50 changed hands at -$0.29 or -1.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.86B. NVST’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.4% off its 52-week high of $43.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.00, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Envista Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Analysts gave the Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.91. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NVST as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Envista Holdings Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE:NVST) trade information

Instantly NVST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.61 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.17%, with the 5-day performance at -5.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE:NVST) is 4.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVST’s forecast low is $22.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Envista Holdings Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.02% over the past 6 months, a -17.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Envista Holdings Corp will fall -26.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $647.47 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Envista Holdings Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $626.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $660.8 million and $632.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.72%. The 2023 estimates are for Envista Holdings Corp earnings to decrease by -16.37%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.30% per year.

NVST Dividends

Envista Holdings Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE:NVST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.38% of Envista Holdings Corp shares while 105.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.27%. There are 105.87% institutions holding the Envista Holdings Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.70% of the shares, roughly 17.53 million NVST shares worth $593.25 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.86% or 16.16 million shares worth $546.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 8.1 million shares estimated at $274.14 million under it, the former controlled 4.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 5.12 million shares worth around $142.85 million.