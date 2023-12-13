Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.85 million Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at -$0.09 or -30.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.56M. EIGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1254.55% off its 52-week high of $2.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 4.55% up since then. When we look at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 331.73K.

Analysts gave the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EIGR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Instantly EIGR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -35.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3550 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -30.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.75%, with the 5-day performance at -35.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) is -27.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EIGR’s forecast low is $1.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2172.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -354.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.00% over the past 6 months, a 29.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc will rise 56.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.48 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.7 million and $4.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 140.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.71%. The 2023 estimates are for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 28.54%.

EIGR Dividends

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.77% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc shares while 59.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.23%. There are 59.31% institutions holding the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 19.40% of the shares, roughly 8.59 million EIGR shares worth $6.05 million.

683 Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.47% or 3.75 million shares worth $2.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.32 million shares estimated at $2.6 million under it, the former controlled 5.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $0.89 million.