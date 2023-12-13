Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session,, 0.56 million Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.65 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.90B. DBX’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.52% off its 52-week high of $28.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.71, which suggests the last value was 34.69% up since then. When we look at Dropbox Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Analysts gave the Dropbox Inc (DBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.31. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended DBX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Dropbox Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information

Instantly DBX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 29.07 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.99%, with the 5-day performance at 3.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) is 5.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DBX’s forecast low is $25.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Dropbox Inc (DBX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dropbox Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.12% over the past 6 months, a 24.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dropbox Inc will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $631.08 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Dropbox Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $630.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $598.8 million and $611.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Dropbox Inc earnings to increase by 24.33%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.60% per year.

DBX Dividends

Dropbox Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 19. The 0.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.90% of Dropbox Inc shares while 91.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.98%. There are 91.28% institutions holding the Dropbox Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.73% of the shares, roughly 36.65 million DBX shares worth $977.41 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.39% or 27.72 million shares worth $739.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 10.99 million shares estimated at $253.09 million under it, the former controlled 4.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 8.07 million shares worth around $219.61 million.