Could Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session,, 0.66 million Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $83.20 changing hands around $0.57 or 0.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.40B. STX’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.56% off its 52-week high of $82.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.94, which suggests the last value was 41.18% up since then. When we look at Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

Instantly STX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 83.59 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.14%, with the 5-day performance at 6.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX) is 14.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.27 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seagate Technology Holdings Plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.43% over the past 6 months, a 15.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc will fall -156.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 153.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.55 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.63 billion.

The 2023 estimates are for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc earnings to increase by 56.48%.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 23 and January 29. The 3.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc shares while 91.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.00%. There are 91.51% institutions holding the Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.45% of the shares, roughly 23.8 million STX shares worth $1.47 billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.78% or 16.18 million shares worth $1.0 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 6.12 million shares estimated at $378.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 5.05 million shares worth around $320.65 million.