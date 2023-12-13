Could General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 3.71 million General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $122.32 changed hands at $2.04 or 1.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $133.13B. GE’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.76% off its 52-week high of $123.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.85, which suggests the last value was 51.07% up since then. When we look at General Electric Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.67 million.

Analysts gave the General Electric Co. (GE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.83. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended GE as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) trade information

Instantly GE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 122.58 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 1.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 87.08%, with the 5-day performance at 1.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) is 6.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $134.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GE’s forecast low is $115.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.98% for it to hit the projected low.

General Electric Co. (GE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the General Electric Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.60% over the past 6 months, a 1.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.10%. The 2023 estimates are for General Electric Co. earnings to increase by 1.53%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.39% per year.

GE Dividends

General Electric Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 23. The 0.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of General Electric Co. shares while 75.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.96%. There are 75.81% institutions holding the General Electric Co. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.50% of the shares, roughly 92.56 million GE shares worth $10.17 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.07% or 87.8 million shares worth $9.64 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 37.12 million shares estimated at $4.1 billion under it, the former controlled 3.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 33.98 million shares worth around $3.73 billion.