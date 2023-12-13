Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session,, 1.09 million Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.38 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.49B. SID’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.47% off its 52-week high of $3.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.11, which suggests the last value was 37.57% up since then. When we look at Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.25. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SID as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) trade information

Instantly SID was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.48 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -0.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.46%, with the 5-day performance at -1.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) is 34.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.07, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SID’s forecast low is $2.26 with $4.32 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.99% over the past 6 months, a -56.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -27.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR will rise 25.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.25 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 148.36%. The 2023 estimates are for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR earnings to decrease by -125.87%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.91% per year.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 16.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.54. It is important to note, however, that the 16.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR shares while 2.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.58%. There are 2.58% institutions holding the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 5.67 million SID shares worth $14.68 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 5.19 million shares worth $13.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 2.82 million shares estimated at $8.31 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $7.53 million.