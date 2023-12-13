Chico’s Fas, Inc. (NYSE: CHS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.0 million Chico’s Fas, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $7.55 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $932.12M. CHS’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.26% off its 52-week high of $7.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.33, which suggests the last value was 42.65% up since then. When we look at Chico’s Fas, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

Chico’s Fas, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.46%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chico’s Fas, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is 0.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.22 days.

Chico’s Fas, Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chico’s Fas, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.53% over the past 6 months, a -20.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chico’s Fas, Inc. will fall -83.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $560 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Chico’s Fas, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $535.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $524.05 million and $541.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.09%. The 2023 estimates are for Chico’s Fas, Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.02%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s Fas, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Chico’s Fas, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.90% of Chico’s Fas, Inc. shares while 88.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.40%. There are 88.80% institutions holding the Chico’s Fas, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 18.45% of the shares, roughly 22.77 million CHS shares worth $121.81 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.38% or 9.1 million shares worth $48.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Pacer Small Cap U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. With 8.34 million shares estimated at $62.4 million under it, the former controlled 6.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pacer Small Cap U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF held about 4.82% of the shares, roughly 5.95 million shares worth around $36.32 million.