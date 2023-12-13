Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) Stock Forecast for 2023 with N/A% N/A

In the latest trading session,, 0.6 million Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.16 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.83B. CX’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.16% off its 52-week high of $8.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.98, which suggests the last value was 44.41% up since then. When we look at Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.66 million.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) trade information

Instantly CX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.22 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 76.91%, with the 5-day performance at 2.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) is 4.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.31% over the past 6 months, a 116.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR will rise 241.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.21 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.87 billion and $3.92 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.42%. The 2023 estimates are for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR earnings to increase by 83.06%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.60% per year.

CX Dividends

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares while 30.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.45%. There are 30.45% institutions holding the Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 3.77% of the shares, roughly 52.74 million CX shares worth $378.66 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.53% or 35.43 million shares worth $254.39 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 20.3 million shares estimated at $145.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 18.63 million shares worth around $133.75 million.