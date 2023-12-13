Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session,, 0.55 million Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $260.61 changed hands at -$0.82 or -0.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $132.67B. CAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.77% off its 52-week high of $293.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $204.04, which suggests the last value was 21.71% up since then. When we look at Caterpillar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

Analysts gave the Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.46. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended CAT as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Caterpillar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.76.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

Instantly CAT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 262.49 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -0.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.79%, with the 5-day performance at 1.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is 7.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $265.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CAT’s forecast low is $175.00 with $364.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Caterpillar Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.11% over the past 6 months, a 48.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 38.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Caterpillar Inc. will rise 11.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 0.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.15 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Caterpillar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $16.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.6 billion and $15.25 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58.59%. The 2023 estimates are for Caterpillar Inc. earnings to increase by 49.42%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.20% per year.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 29 and February 02. The 1.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.97. It is important to note, however, that the 1.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.