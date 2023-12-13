Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.5 million Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.17 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.37B. CUK’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.28% off its 52-week high of $17.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.74, which suggests the last value was 58.32% up since then. When we look at Carnival plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Analysts gave the Carnival plc ADR (CUK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.96. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CUK as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Carnival plc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Instantly CUK was in N/A as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The N/A to weekly highs of 16.41 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 N/A -0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 124.89%, with the 5-day performance at 3.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) is 40.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CUK’s forecast low is $10.18 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carnival plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.66% over the past 6 months, a 98.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.17 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 72.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Carnival plc ADR earnings to increase by 98.51%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.40% per year.

CUK Dividends

Carnival plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 18 and December 22.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Carnival plc ADR shares while 24.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.27%. There are 24.27% institutions holding the Carnival plc ADR stock share, with Aristeia Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.36% of the shares, roughly 13.69 million CUK shares worth $232.12 million.

Norges Bank Investment Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.49% or 3.64 million shares worth $26.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Innovator IBD 50 ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $4.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 54518.0 shares worth around $0.93 million.