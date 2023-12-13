Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.81% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session,, 0.64 million Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.62 changing hands around $0.26 or 1.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.00B. BMBL’s current price is a discount, trading about -90.97% off its 52-week high of $27.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.29, which suggests the last value was 15.94% up since then. When we look at Bumble Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Analysts gave the Bumble Inc (BMBL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.75. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BMBL as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bumble Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Instantly BMBL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.72 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.55%, with the 5-day performance at 5.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) is 5.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BMBL’s forecast low is $14.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bumble Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.07% over the past 6 months, a -17.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bumble Inc will rise 114.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $275.86 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Bumble Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $279.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $241.63 million and $242.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.90%.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.65% of Bumble Inc shares while 97.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.65%. There are 97.01% institutions holding the Bumble Inc stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 26.84% of the shares, roughly 36.64 million BMBL shares worth $614.78 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.35% or 10.03 million shares worth $168.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.93 million shares estimated at $72.75 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $50.68 million.