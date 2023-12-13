Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session,, 0.64 million Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.29 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.59B. BORR’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.24% off its 52-week high of $9.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.03, which suggests the last value was 35.93% up since then. When we look at Borr Drilling Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.34 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.56%, with the 5-day performance at 9.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) is 4.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.7 days.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BORR’s forecast low is $8.40 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -90.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Borr Drilling Ltd will rise 177.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $211 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Borr Drilling Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $238.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $148.6 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.83%. The 2023 estimates are for Borr Drilling Ltd earnings to increase by 104.18%.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.93% of Borr Drilling Ltd shares while 67.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.13%. There are 67.25% institutions holding the Borr Drilling Ltd stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.46% of the shares, roughly 13.96 million BORR shares worth $105.12 million.

Folketrygdfondet holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.29% or 10.95 million shares worth $82.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 5.22 million shares estimated at $36.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 5.19 million shares worth around $39.08 million.