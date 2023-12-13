ATNF Stock Forecast 2023: 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) Remains Strong With -33233.33% Downside

In the latest trading session,, 2.15 million 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.24 changing hands around $0.05 or 27.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.80M. ATNF’s current price is a discount, trading about -3233.33% off its 52-week high of $8.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 29.17% up since then. When we look at 180 Life Sciences Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 498.45K.

Analysts gave the 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATNF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 180 Life Sciences Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Instantly ATNF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2501 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 27.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.92%, with the 5-day performance at -2.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) is -48.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATNF’s forecast low is $80.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33233.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33233.33% for it to hit the projected low.

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.13% of 180 Life Sciences Corp shares while 9.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.19%. There are 9.67% institutions holding the 180 Life Sciences Corp stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.21% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million ATNF shares worth $0.14 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 14654.0 shares worth $17145.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 15379.0 shares estimated at $17993.0 under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 5656.0 shares worth around $6447.0.