Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 4.27 million Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s per share price at $63.98 changed hands at $0.48 or 0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $198.33B. AZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.66% off its 52-week high of $76.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.73, which suggests the last value was 3.52% up since then. When we look at Astrazeneca plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.50 million.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Instantly AZN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 64.52 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.63%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) is 1.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Astrazeneca plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.69% over the past 6 months, a 9.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Astrazeneca plc ADR will rise 14.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.97 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Astrazeneca plc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $11.94 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.21 billion and $10.55 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.17%. The 2023 estimates are for Astrazeneca plc ADR earnings to increase by 10.24%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.70% per year.

AZN Dividends

Astrazeneca plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 2.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.52. It is important to note, however, that the 2.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Astrazeneca plc ADR shares while 17.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.07%. There are 17.07% institutions holding the Astrazeneca plc ADR stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.01% of the shares, roughly 52.85 million AZN shares worth $3.78 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.87% or 49.13 million shares worth $3.52 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 25.66 million shares estimated at $1.84 billion under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 22.46 million shares worth around $1.52 billion.