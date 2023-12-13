Are Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session,, 0.62 million Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $211.63 changing hands around $0.87 or 0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.39B. ZS’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.02% off its 52-week high of $211.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $84.93, which suggests the last value was 59.87% up since then. When we look at Zscaler Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Analysts gave the Zscaler Inc (ZS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended ZS as a Hold, 29 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zscaler Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.58.

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Instantly ZS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 214.12 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 89.12%, with the 5-day performance at 6.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) is 18.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $213.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZS’s forecast low is $180.00 with $245.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Zscaler Inc (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zscaler Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.33% over the past 6 months, a 36.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zscaler Inc will rise 56.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 33 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $506.41 million. 33 analysts are of the opinion that Zscaler Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $530.51 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.41%. The 2023 estimates are for Zscaler Inc earnings to increase by 38.15%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.10% per year.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 27.

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.61% of Zscaler Inc shares while 48.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.70%. There are 48.52% institutions holding the Zscaler Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.78% of the shares, roughly 8.51 million ZS shares worth $1.24 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.13% or 6.08 million shares worth $889.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 2.73 million shares estimated at $399.67 million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $383.79 million.