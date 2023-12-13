Are Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 4.3 million Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $20.91 changed hands at $0.32 or 1.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.24B. MFC’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.43% off its 52-week high of $20.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.07, which suggests the last value was 18.36% up since then. When we look at Manulife Financial Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 million.

Analysts gave the Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.27. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MFC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Manulife Financial Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.63.

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) trade information

Instantly MFC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.94 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 1.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.21%, with the 5-day performance at 5.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) is 11.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MFC’s forecast low is $19.14 with $25.06 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Manulife Financial Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.95% over the past 6 months, a 2.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Manulife Financial Corp. will fall -4.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 327.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.62 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Manulife Financial Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.11 billion and $6.17 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -58.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -76.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.24%. The 2023 estimates are for Manulife Financial Corp. earnings to increase by 6.06%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.84% per year.

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14. The 5.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.07. It is important to note, however, that the 5.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.03% of Manulife Financial Corp. shares while 54.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.35%. There are 54.33% institutions holding the Manulife Financial Corp. stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.86% of the shares, roughly 161.07 million MFC shares worth $3.05 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.88% or 70.44 million shares worth $1.33 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. With 24.89 million shares estimated at $497.86 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 19.79 million shares worth around $395.87 million.