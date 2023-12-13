Are Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 5.7 million Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s per share price at $248.63 changed hands at $0.55 or 0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $150.42B. BA’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.22% off its 52-week high of $248.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $176.25, which suggests the last value was 29.11% up since then. When we look at Boeing Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.55 million.

Analysts gave the Boeing Co. (BA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.52. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BA as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Boeing Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.94.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 250.57 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.52%, with the 5-day performance at 6.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) is 26.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $256.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BA’s forecast low is $190.00 with $300.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Boeing Co. (BA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Boeing Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.82% over the past 6 months, a 46.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Boeing Co. will rise 46.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 118.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.03 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Boeing Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $20.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.98 billion and $17.57 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Boeing Co. earnings to increase by 45.08%.

BA Dividends

Boeing Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 23 and January 29.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Boeing Co. shares while 62.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.96%. There are 62.91% institutions holding the Boeing Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.85% of the shares, roughly 47.25 million BA shares worth $9.98 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.12% or 36.82 million shares worth $7.77 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 18.77 million shares estimated at $3.96 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 13.46 million shares worth around $2.84 billion.