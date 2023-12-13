AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session,, 1.08 million AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.52 changed hands at -$0.34 or -2.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.93B. AU’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.17% off its 52-week high of $30.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.91, which suggests the last value was 9.75% up since then. When we look at AngloGold Ashanti Plc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Analysts gave the AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.18. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AU as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AngloGold Ashanti Plc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) trade information

Instantly AU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.48 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -2.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.93%, with the 5-day performance at -11.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) is 5.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AU’s forecast low is $15.68 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.08% for it to hit the projected low.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AngloGold Ashanti Plc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.65% over the past 6 months, a -20.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.70%.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and March 01. The 1.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 1.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of AngloGold Ashanti Plc. shares while 57.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.00%.