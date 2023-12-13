Analyzing Visa Inc(NYSE: V) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 5.93 million Visa Inc (NYSE:V) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $259.56 changed hands at $3.04 or 1.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $521.26B. V’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.74% off its 52-week high of $257.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $202.13, which suggests the last value was 22.13% up since then. When we look at Visa Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.97 million.

Analysts gave the Visa Inc (V) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.51. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended V as a Hold, 26 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Visa Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.34.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) trade information

Instantly V was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 259.72 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 1.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.93%, with the 5-day performance at 1.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is 5.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $278.51, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, V’s forecast low is $220.00 with $325.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Visa Inc (V) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Visa Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.19% over the past 6 months, a 12.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Visa Inc will rise 7.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.53 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Visa Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $8.68 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Visa Inc earnings to increase by 12.76%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.92% per year.

V Dividends

Visa Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 29. The 0.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.09. It is important to note, however, that the 0.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Visa Inc shares while 98.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.76%. There are 98.65% institutions holding the Visa Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.81% of the shares, roughly 141.52 million V shares worth $33.61 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.90% or 126.91 million shares worth $30.14 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 50.2 million shares estimated at $11.92 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 38.28 million shares worth around $9.09 billion.