Analyzing Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ: VRTX) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session,, 2.11 million Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $385.58 changing hands around $27.85 or 7.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $99.36B. VRTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.48% off its 52-week high of $387.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $282.21, which suggests the last value was 26.81% up since then. When we look at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Analysts gave the Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.68. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended VRTX as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.79.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) trade information

Instantly VRTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 389.63 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 7.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.52%, with the 5-day performance at 9.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) is 1.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $400.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VRTX’s forecast low is $325.00 with $456.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.09% over the past 6 months, a 1.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will rise 0.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.34 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.3 billion and $2.34 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.26%. The 2023 estimates are for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 0.62%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.57% per year.

VRTX Dividends

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 96.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.13%. There are 96.03% institutions holding the Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 22.59 million VRTX shares worth $8.77 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.53% or 21.98 million shares worth $8.54 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 8.03 million shares estimated at $3.12 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 6.2 million shares worth around $2.41 billion.