Analyzing Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session,, 0.43 million Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $69.21 changed hands at -$0.23 or -0.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $86.59B. RIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.33% off its 52-week high of $80.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $58.27, which suggests the last value was 15.81% up since then. When we look at Rio Tinto plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

Analysts gave the Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.75. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RIO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rio Tinto plc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Instantly RIO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 70.85 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.79%, with the 5-day performance at 0.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) is 5.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RIO’s forecast low is $75.00 with $98.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rio Tinto plc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.90% over the past 6 months, a -10.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.35%. The 2023 estimates are for Rio Tinto plc ADR earnings to decrease by -9.92%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.30% per year.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 6.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.25. It is important to note, however, that the 6.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Rio Tinto plc ADR shares while 11.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.35%. There are 11.35% institutions holding the Rio Tinto plc ADR stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 1.85% of the shares, roughly 23.19 million RIO shares worth $1.61 billion.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.24% or 15.57 million shares worth $1.08 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 8.75 million shares estimated at $605.92 million under it, the former controlled 0.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 7.76 million shares worth around $537.65 million.