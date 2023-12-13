Analyzing AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.18 million AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $7.95 changed hands at -$0.22 or -2.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.08B. AHCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -189.31% off its 52-week high of $23.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.37, which suggests the last value was 19.87% up since then. When we look at AdaptHealth Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Analysts gave the AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AHCO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. AdaptHealth Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Instantly AHCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.15 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.64%, with the 5-day performance at -7.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) is 15.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AHCO’s forecast low is $6.50 with $14.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.24% for it to hit the projected low.

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AdaptHealth Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.67% over the past 6 months, a -867.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AdaptHealth Corp will rise 1,000.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 216.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $826.27 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that AdaptHealth Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $792.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $780.28 million and $744.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for AdaptHealth Corp earnings to increase by 13.46%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.95% per year.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.