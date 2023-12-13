An Overview of Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.76 million Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $7.99 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.00B. ALIT’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.53% off its 52-week high of $10.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.33, which suggests the last value was 20.78% up since then. When we look at Alight Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

Analysts gave the Alight Inc. (ALIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALIT as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alight Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.26.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Instantly ALIT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.12 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.43%, with the 5-day performance at 1.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is 15.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALIT’s forecast low is $10.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alight Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.91% over the past 6 months, a 17.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alight Inc. will rise 30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Alight Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $880.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $942 million and $831 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Alight Inc. earnings to increase by 17.24%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.50% per year.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.41% of Alight Inc. shares while 102.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.44%. There are 102.70% institutions holding the Alight Inc. stock share, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.56% of the shares, roughly 52.48 million ALIT shares worth $484.89 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.81% or 33.86 million shares worth $312.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.54 million shares estimated at $115.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 10.6 million shares worth around $97.97 million.