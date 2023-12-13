AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session,, 0.47 million AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.12 changing hands around $0.0 or -1.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.07M. LIDR’s current price is a discount, trading about -700.0% off its 52-week high of $0.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12. When we look at AEye Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 698.99K.

Analysts gave the AEye Inc (LIDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LIDR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AEye Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Instantly LIDR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1350 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.59%, with the 5-day performance at -13.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) is -40.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LIDR’s forecast low is $0.19 with $0.19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -58.33% for it to hit the projected low.

AEye Inc (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AEye Inc will rise 73.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -58.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AEye Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $500k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.09 million and $600k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -90.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for AEye Inc earnings to increase by 46.81%.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.19% of AEye Inc shares while 30.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.03%. There are 30.56% institutions holding the AEye Inc stock share, with General Motors Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 7.48% of the shares, roughly 14.06 million LIDR shares worth $1.63 million.

Intel Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.67% or 6.91 million shares worth $0.8 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.26 million shares estimated at $0.38 million under it, the former controlled 1.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $0.18 million.