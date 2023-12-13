Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) Shares Inclined By 22.61% In One Month.

In the latest trading session,, 6.28 million Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.49 changing hands around $6.32 or 29.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.51B. ACAD’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.64% off its 52-week high of $33.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.80, which suggests the last value was 46.16% up since then. When we look at Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Analysts gave the Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ACAD as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) trade information

Instantly ACAD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 28.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.84 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 29.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 72.68%, with the 5-day performance at 28.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) is 22.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACAD’s forecast low is $14.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.88% over the past 6 months, a 75.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 219.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 177.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $224.38 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $222.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $136.49 million and $118.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 87.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.76%. The 2023 estimates are for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 74.55%.

ACAD Dividends

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.45% of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 98.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.62%. There are 98.18% institutions holding the Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 26.18% of the shares, roughly 42.86 million ACAD shares worth $1.03 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.46% or 13.85 million shares worth $331.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.79 million shares estimated at $90.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 3.15 million shares worth around $75.42 million.