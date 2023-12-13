A Review of LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session,, 1.12 million LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.71 changed hands at -$0.39 or -4.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $292.83M. LFMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.25% off its 52-week high of $8.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 85.21% up since then. When we look at LifeMD Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 622.07K.

Analysts gave the LifeMD Inc (LFMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LFMD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LifeMD Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

Instantly LFMD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.11 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -4.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 297.42%, with the 5-day performance at -3.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) is 8.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LFMD’s forecast low is $9.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.73% for it to hit the projected low.

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LifeMD Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 158.72% over the past 6 months, a -53.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LifeMD Inc will rise 65.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.43 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that LifeMD Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $41.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28.12 million and $30.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.17%. The 2023 estimates are for LifeMD Inc earnings to increase by 54.65%.

LFMD Dividends

LifeMD Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.34% of LifeMD Inc shares while 26.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.10%. There are 26.36% institutions holding the LifeMD Inc stock share, with Divisadero Street Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 3.17% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million LFMD shares worth $9.21 million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.89% or 1.1 million shares worth $8.39 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.71 million shares estimated at $5.43 million under it, the former controlled 1.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $4.35 million.