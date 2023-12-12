Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 2.01 million Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.38 changed hands at -$0.51 or -1.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.82B. WMB’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.93% off its 52-week high of $37.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.80, which suggests the last value was 19.14% up since then. When we look at Williams Cos Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.20 million.

Analysts gave the Williams Cos Inc (WMB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.27. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended WMB as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) trade information

Instantly WMB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 36.43 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.48%, with the 5-day performance at -5.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) is -1.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WMB’s forecast low is $35.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Williams Cos Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.78% over the past 6 months, a 14.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.58%. The 2023 estimates are for Williams Cos Inc earnings to increase by 10.96%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.20% per year.

WMB Dividends

Williams Cos Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23. The 5.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.79. It is important to note, however, that the 5.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.35% of Williams Cos Inc shares while 88.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.81%. There are 88.49% institutions holding the Williams Cos Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.57% of the shares, roughly 128.61 million WMB shares worth $4.2 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.72% or 118.18 million shares worth $3.86 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 38.0 million shares estimated at $1.24 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 33.16 million shares worth around $1.15 billion.