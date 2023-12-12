Why To Invest In Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Stock?

In the last trading session, 31.06 million Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $133.29 changed hands at -$1.7 or -1.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1668.26B. GOOGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.95% off its 52-week high of $141.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $84.86, which suggests the last value was 36.33% up since then. When we look at Alphabet Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 31.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.12 million.

Analysts gave the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.44. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 57 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended GOOGL as a Hold, 42 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alphabet Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Alphabet Inc.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trade information

Instantly GOOGL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 138.56 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -1.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.07%, with the 5-day performance at 3.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is 2.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $153.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOOGL’s forecast low is $129.00 with $180.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alphabet Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.80% over the past 6 months, a 26.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.33%. The 2023 estimates are for Alphabet Inc earnings to increase by 25.96%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.48% per year.