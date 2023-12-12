Why Should You Invest In DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT)?

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.80 changing hands around $0.01 or 1.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $154.01M. DBVT’s current price is a discount, trading about -196.25% off its 52-week high of $2.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 18.75% up since then. When we look at DBV Technologies ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 352.22K.

Analysts gave the DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DBVT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DBV Technologies ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) trade information

Instantly DBVT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8300 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 1.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.71%, with the 5-day performance at 7.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) is -15.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DBVT’s forecast low is $1.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.0% for it to hit the projected low.

DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DBV Technologies ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.33% over the past 6 months, a 20.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DBV Technologies ADR will rise 53.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -63.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.16 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that DBV Technologies ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.75 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.66%. The 2023 estimates are for DBV Technologies ADR earnings to increase by 45.06%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.22% per year.

DBVT Dividends

DBV Technologies ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of DBV Technologies ADR shares while 23.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.28%. There are 23.28% institutions holding the DBV Technologies ADR stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.18% of the shares, roughly 14.61 million DBVT shares worth $27.77 million.

Braidwell LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.58% or 12.11 million shares worth $23.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $1.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $1.16 million.