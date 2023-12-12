Why Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 50.66 million Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.77. With the company’s per share price at $17.77 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.67B. PLTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.96% off its 52-week high of $21.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.84, which suggests the last value was 67.14% up since then. When we look at Palantir Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 66.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.39 million.

Analysts gave the Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.15. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 6 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended PLTR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

With action -3.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 176.79%, with the 5-day performance at -3.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) is -2.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 146.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.03, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLTR’s forecast low is $5.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 71.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palantir Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.55% over the past 6 months, a 316.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palantir Technologies Inc will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $602.55 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Palantir Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $615.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $508.62 million and $525.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.97%. The 2023 estimates are for Palantir Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 310.69%.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.89% of Palantir Technologies Inc shares while 40.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.99%. There are 40.03% institutions holding the Palantir Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 168.58 million PLTR shares worth $2.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.03% or 103.05 million shares worth $1.58 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 53.42 million shares estimated at $818.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 39.41 million shares worth around $604.09 million.