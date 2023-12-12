Why Investors Should Stick to GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Stock in 2023

In the last trading session, 2.17 million GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $2.57 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $660.00M. EAF’s last price was a discount, traded about -162.26% off its 52-week high of $6.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.20, which suggests the last value was 14.4% up since then. When we look at GrafTech International Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Analysts gave the GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended EAF as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GrafTech International Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Instantly EAF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.76 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -1.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.01%, with the 5-day performance at -4.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is 8.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EAF’s forecast low is $3.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.73% for it to hit the projected low.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GrafTech International Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.57% over the past 6 months, a -124.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GrafTech International Ltd. will fall -176.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -350.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -50.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $147.67 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that GrafTech International Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $190.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $247.52 million and $138.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -40.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 123.73%. The 2023 estimates are for GrafTech International Ltd. earnings to decrease by -115.78%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.87% per year.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 05. The 0.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares while 96.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.12%. There are 96.94% institutions holding the GrafTech International Ltd. stock share, with Brookfield Corp /ON/ the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 24.91% of the shares, roughly 63.97 million EAF shares worth $164.41 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.71% or 37.77 million shares worth $97.07 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and GMO Climate Change Fund. With 18.31 million shares estimated at $47.05 million under it, the former controlled 7.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Climate Change Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 6.33 million shares worth around $16.27 million.