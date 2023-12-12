Why Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.27 million Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $3.16 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.71B. TV’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.91% off its 52-week high of $6.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.10, which suggests the last value was 33.54% up since then. When we look at Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Analysts gave the Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.64. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TV as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) trade information

Instantly TV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.40 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -1.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.70%, with the 5-day performance at -7.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) is 31.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TV’s forecast low is $3.37 with $12.17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -285.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grupo Televisa SAB ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.67% over the past 6 months, a 96.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -14.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.04 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $973.39 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR earnings to increase by 88.27%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.10% per year.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 3.09% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 3.09% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR shares while 39.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.25%. There are 39.25% institutions holding the Grupo Televisa SAB ADR stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.38% of the shares, roughly 65.01 million TV shares worth $333.52 million.

Fpr Partners Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.58% or 31.96 million shares worth $163.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund. With 46.38 million shares estimated at $237.93 million under it, the former controlled 9.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 9.67 million shares worth around $49.58 million.