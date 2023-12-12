Why Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.58 changing hands around $0.05 or 10.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.04M. AKTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -753.45% off its 52-week high of $4.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 20.69% up since then. When we look at Akoustis Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 733.64K.

Analysts gave the Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AKTS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Akoustis Technologies Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Instantly AKTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6073 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 10.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.43%, with the 5-day performance at -1.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) is 3.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AKTS’s forecast low is $1.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -417.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -72.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akoustis Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.93% over the past 6 months, a 18.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akoustis Technologies Inc will rise 5.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.99 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Akoustis Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $8.48 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Akoustis Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 16.59%.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.96% of Akoustis Technologies Inc shares while 50.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.71%.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. With 4.79 million shares estimated at $15.22 million under it, the former controlled 6.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Group Inc held about 5.16% of the shares, roughly 3.74 million shares worth around $11.88 million.